Demolition taking place on 5th and State McDonald’s

Demolition is currently taking place at the former McDonald’s on West 5th and State Streets.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (E.D.D.C.) officially closed this McDonald’s location back on October 18, 2019. The E.D.D.C recently purchased the property for close to 4 million dollars.

The E.D.D.C plans to develop a five story building at a cost of somewhere between 18 million dollars and 25 million dollars on the site of the former fast food restaurant.

For now, the space will be used as a temporary staging ground for other E.D.D.C. construction projects before work begins on the new building.