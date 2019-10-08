Demolition underway at Gannon University to save Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel

Work to save Gannon University’s Chapel moves ahead in a dramatic fashion.

Crews are beginning demolition at the center which sits adjacent to the Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel.

A natural gas leak was discovered under the chapel earlier this year, prompting the administration to fix the problem.

Once the demolition is complete, a drilling rig will be taken into the chapel to fix the leak.

“We kind of nicknamed it the divine intervention, because behind the chapel there’s a little sanctuary and in that platform there as pretty much straight natural gas. Above that they would burn candles 24/7. How that building did not blow up, I’ll never know,” said Andy Zimmerman, Code Enforcement.

Work to fix the gas leak is expected to take one to six weeks to complete, followed by a $1.5 million renovation inside the chapel.