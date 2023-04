Demolition crews began tearing down the old Scotty’s building in the 300-block of German Street.

The former Scotty’s Cigar and Martini Lounge stood for more than a decade. The building, located on Erie’s East Bayfront, is now demolished.

The Bayfront East Side Taskforce, which is a neighborhood watch group, is set to take Scotty’s place.

WJET reached out to representatives from the nonprofit who said at this time, they have no comment about future plans.