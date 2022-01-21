Demolition work continues for former Erie Malleable Iron Building and Quin-T Paper Property

The demolition of the former Erie Malleable Iron plant and the Quin-T Paper property is approaching.

Hazardous materials continue to be removed from the EMI site on West 12th Street. The Erie County Redevelopment Authority is removing the material with plans to eventually demolish the structure and re-purpose the building.

Tina Mengine from the Redevelopment Authority says when this project is complete in about two years, the building will become a move-in ready property for new businesses.

Mengine says, right now, Erie has many properties that are either occupied or dated and in disrepair like the EMI building.

Redevelopment Authority representatives say each time they can rehabilitate a new campus or industrial park, the Erie community is one step close to attracting new business.

“It’s important that we also create quality attractive space as we try to enter downtown. The downtown is focused on retail and restaurants and housing, but we need to provide space where we can create jobs,” said Tina Mengine, Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

The Redevelopment Authority will be awarding the demolition contract for the former Quin-T paper property on East 16th and French Streets next week.