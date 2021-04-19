Demolition work underway on a more than half a million dollar effort to upgrade sports facilities at Union City School District

Demolition work is now underway on a more than half a million dollar effort to upgrade the sports facilities at the Union City School District.

The first phase is the demolition of the nearly 40-year-old concession stand and restroom building on the campus.

The yearly freeze-thaw cycle made the building unsafe over the years.

The new building will be larger at 1200 square feet and come with decorative brick work and a green metal roof.

The school board will use savings from other construction to help fund the nearly $600,000 cost.

“Our community is a very strong community and loves its sports and loves its school district and its sports and we’re going to give our outdoor sports a shot in the arm starting this year,” said Matthew Bennett, Union City Superintendent.

Two other phases of upgrades are planned with a citizen’s committee hoping to raise the needed dollars.