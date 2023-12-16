A group of demonstrators gathered in Perry Square Saturday afternoon demanding for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Erie County United and the Islamic Cultural Center hosted a solidarity vigil in East Perry Square.

They are calling on U.S. leaders to take action and demand a ceasefire to limit suffering in Gaza.

One Palestinian said the Erie community has welcomed her, and she’s glad to see different communities come together for this vigil.

“I’m so proud of my community for accepting me but I can’t say the same thing for everyone around the country who are Palestinian and who are vocal about their heritage,” said Sama Husein, Erie solidarity vigil for Gaza.

Demonstrators are also calling for more humanitarian aid for people in Gaza.