A dense fog advisory is now in effect for Erie, Crawford, and Ashtabula Counties until 12 PM on Thursday, December 28th.

Dew point temperatures have kicked up from the 20s on Christmas Day to the upper 40s today. With the actual temperature also in the upper 40s and light winds, dense fog with a visibility less than a quarter mile is now developing in parts of the region.

If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and give space in between you and the person in front of you.