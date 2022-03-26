The waiting room of one local dentist office is continuing to fill with teddy bears while the office continues their fundraiser for Ukraine.

Since we last reported, Sleep Dentistry with Dr. Kevin Mahoney has doubled the amount of teddy bears they have received in the office for their Teddy Bears for Ukraine Fundraiser.

The community has responded by bringing numerous bags of teddy bears to donate in hopes of putting a smile on faces of the children in Ukraine.

The office is now making plans to send the teddy bears overseas. They are however in need of volunteers to help prepare the bears for the children.

“We’d like to reach out to the community to see if there may be a couple people willing to volunteer. We’re going to tag all of these bears before they go to Ukraine with a little tag saying sending hugs and hope from Erie, Pennsylvania,” said Debbie Garcia, Office Manager at Sleep Dentistry Erie.

For more information on how to donate as well as information on how to become a volunteer, click here.