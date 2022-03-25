The waiting room at a local dentist’s office continues to fill with teddy bears as their fundraiser for children in Ukraine is still underway.

Sleep Dentistry with Dr. Kevin Mahoney doubled the amount of teddy bears received in the office for their Teddy Bears for Ukraine fundraiser.

The community responded by bringing in numerous bags of teddy bears to donate in hopes of putting a smile on the faces of the children of Ukraine.

The office has made plans to send the teddy bears overseas, but are in need of volunteers to help prepare the bears for the children.

“We’d like to reach out to the community to see if there may be a couple people willing to volunteer. We’re going to tag all of these bears before they go to Ukraine with a little tag saying ‘Sending hugs and hope from Erie, Pennsylvania, USA,” said Debbie Garcia, Office Manager at Sleep Dentistry of Erie.

For more information on how to donate as well as information on how to become a volunteer, click here.