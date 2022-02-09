DEP announce six projects from coastal zone grants

The Department of Environmental Protection announcing on Wednesday the over $250,000 worth of grant money has been given to protect and restore the Lake Erie Coastal Zone.

It is one of six projects funding research on harmful algal blooms by the Regional Science Consortium. Over $60,000 of grant money will go towards that research that is done at Presque Isle State Park.

The funding is important for the scientists who test the harmful algal blooms during the winter months.

“It’s important to stay on top of things. As new questions come up, you know, research projects need to continue moving forward so we can really collect as much data as possible. Then, we share that data with all of our collaborators as well as other people that are doing harmful algal bloom research too,” said Dr. Jeanette Schnars, Executive Director at the Regional Science Consortium.

The money is funded primarily by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Other approved projects include: