DEP awards over $400,000 in Environmental Education Grants; Programs in Erie and Crawford County honored

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection awarded over $434,000 in environmental education grants to 55 projects aimed to engage youth and adults in environmental justice, climate change and/or water quality improvement.

Grants were awarded to schools and colleges, environmental and community organizations, and conservation district officers who applied in 2019 and met project criteria for funding.

39 projects with a local community focus received grants of up to $3,000.

15 projects that have a broader or statewide reach received grants of up to $20,000.

In Erie County, the Erie County Conservation District received a grant of $3,000 for installation of interactive signage at Headwaters Park to educate the public on lakeshore habitat, history and species.

Also, in Erie County, the Erie School District received $2,908 for development of two middle school curriculum units, connecting elementary programs with high school career tracks.

In Crawford County, Allegheny College received $3,000 in grants for hands-on, inquiry-based science to teach middle and high school students about local waterways.