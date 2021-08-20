DEP grants $1 million to small businesses

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced they would provide $1 million in grant funding to help family-owned small businesses and farmers to help with their day-to-day operations.

The grant will help manufacturers like GeorgeKo Industries upgrade equipment.

“The grant enabled us to defray some of the costs of the new machine we bought,” said Matt Koket, president of GeorgeKo Industries. “We had a large project going on with Best Buy, and so we were able to put a new machine in that could hold more cavitation, as well as give us better efficiencies.”

Small businesses and farmers with 100 employees or fewer can apply for 50 percent matching funds with the DEP matching up to $5,000.

These funds can be used to improve operations through engergy effiecent and pollution reduction methods

Koket says the grant reduced machine operation time by about 30 percent, having a lasting impact on the company.

“The people that you work with at your business become your family,” Koket said. “They really are, so being able to bring in more business because of efficiencies that you get from the grant program or the equipment that you bring on is nice.”

Erin wells, Director of the Northwest Regional Office of the DEP said these grants not only increase production but reduce emissions.

“To reduce their waste stream and become more energy-efficient,” Wells said, “obviously, that’s important to a business owner because they’re reducing the bottom line in this competitive market. Every dollar they have can go into that business, but it’s also super important to our communities in the DEP because we want to improve our environment.”

Wells says the DEP is now taking applications. To apply, click HERE.

Last year, 200 small businesses and farms received more than $900,000.

