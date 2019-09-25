DEP has conducted spraying for the Triple E virus

It’s a virus now being blamed for 9 deaths in the U.S. The department of Environmental Protection conducted spraying for the Triple E virus Tuesday evening starting at Colt Station road where a wild turkey tested positive for the virus. “That would control the adult mosquito population,” said director of environmental health Breanna Adams.

Officials at the DEP said conducting the spraying right before dark is needed because that’s when mosquitoes are at their busiest. “This virus is no joke,” said DEP community relations coordinator Tom Decker.

Once the spraying is completed DEP will go back out, set up more traps and continue to monitor the area. Even though there hasn’t been a human infected in Pennsylvania since 1979 DEP says this is a serious matter. They will do more spraying if necessary.