Video curtesy of PA Cast

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) joined other state officials Tuesday to highlight the importance of environmental justice in Pennsylvania.

In the fall of 2021, Governor Tom Wolf signed the Environmental Justice executive order.

At the event on Tuesday, March 29, the DEP encouraged Pennsylvania residents to review and comment on the draft Environmental Justice Policy. This will be open for public comment until May 11, 2022.

“It is important for us to continue to gather full community input on aspects of the Environmental Justice Policy. DEP needs to hear from Pennsylvanians on how we can be more responsive to the needs of communities facing environmental justice issues,” said Justin Dula, Director of Office of Environmental Justice.

The draft looks to expand upon the current environmental policy which has been in effect since 2004. This is to ensure that vulnerable communities are not disproportionately affected by pollution.