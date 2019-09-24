DEP to conduct spraying for Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Officials with the Department of Environmental Protection will be conducting insecticide spraying for Eastern Equine Encephalitis this evening, this as the deadly virus was recently detected here in Erie County.

Starting at 6:45 this evening, spraying will take place on the railroad tracks on Benson Road right off of the state gamelands.

There will be also spraying taking place on Colt Station Road, which is the location where a wild turkey tested positive for the virus. In addition, Depot Road, Donation Road, East Road and Circle Road will also have insecticide spraying taking place.

Residents are asked to close all doors and windows during this time and the chemicals used are not harmful to pets.