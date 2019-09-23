DEP to monitor and spray, if needed, for mosquitoes following confirmation of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Erie County

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced they will be conducting truck mounted ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operations in parts of Waterford, Erie County, where evidence of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been found.

The DEP is currently testing whether mosquitoes in the area pose a risk to humans. If the survey finds a risk, residential and recreational areas in that borough will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes starting late evening Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

The DEP will use DeltaGuard and AquaDuet applied at a rate of 0.75 oz/ac.

Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel a spray operation.

EEE is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus. The virus infects birds that live in freshwater swamps and is spread from bird to bird by infected mosquitoes. If a mosquito infected with the virus bites a horse or human, the animal or person can become sick. The risk of getting EEE is highest from late July through September.

More information about EEE is available at the Pennsylvania Department of Health: http://files.dep.state.pa.us/Water/WNV/EEE_Fact_Sheet.pdf