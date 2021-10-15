Department of Aging: Pa. Medicare open enrollment begins Friday

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) reminds those eligible that the annual open enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries begins today (Friday) and ends on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

Any new coverage or changes to existing benefits take effect Jan. 1, 2022.

During open enrollment, new Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for Medicare Prescription Drug coverage and health plans to complement Medicare, and current Medicare beneficiaries can review and join, switch or drop Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Coverage to better meet their needs.

In order to help Medicare beneficiaries sort through their options, the department offers free, objective health benefits counseling through Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight – or PA MEDI.

Through Pennsylvania’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), PA MEDI counselors can assist Medicare beneficiaries with comparing plans, helping enroll in a new plan and evaluating eligibility for any of Pennsylvania’s Medicare cost-savings programs.

“Navigating health care options can be confusing, tedious and overwhelming,” said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres. “Whether an older adult is a new or current Medicare beneficiary interested in learning all their coverage options, we encourage all seniors to take advantage of the free independent counseling services available through PA MEDI. The trained PA MEDI counselors can guide beneficiaries through their choices and help them be more informed and confident in deciding what options may be the best for them.”

Secretary Torres added that the department recently launched a page on its website for older adults to find PA MEDI events and programs in their local county.

Individuals can learn more about PA MEDI, events and programs, or becoming a volunteer HERE. Older adults can also call their local AAA.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.