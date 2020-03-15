Department of Community and Economic Development awards Millcreek Township $130,000 grant

Millcreek township is the recipient of over $100,000 in grant money from the department of community and economic development.

According to State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, the $130,000 grant will be utilized for the Embrace Millcreek Comprehensive Plan.

This funding will allow for improved software as well as helping to start vital projects in Millcreek.

“every tax dollar we’re able to bring back here benefits the community. This is just another feather in the cap for what we’re doing in the community to really amplify Erie and put us back on the map as a major contender in Pennsylvania,” said State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, (D) Erie.

Bizzarro is hoping that overall plan begins to take shape within the next five to ten years.