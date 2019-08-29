Department of Corrections proposes closure of State Correctional Institution at Retreat

The Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary John Wetzel announced a proposal to close the State Correctional Institution at Retreat.

SCI Retreat is located in Luzeme County and is currently housing 1,110 inmates. The facility employs around 400 individuals.

Under the proposal, Wetzel said that every employee at SCI Retreat will be offered a position at a DOC facility. There are six facilities located within 65 miles of SCI Retreat. Inmates will be transferred to other state prisons throughout the department.

“The closure proposal is necessary due to the $140 million Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget deficit. One of the most cost-effective ways to reduce the gap between the DOC’s budget allotment and anticipated expenditures is to close a prison,” said Secretary Wetzel.

The proposed closure of SCI Retreat is expected to save taxpayers $20 million this fiscal year and $40 million next fiscal year. In addition, the DOC would avoid costs associated with replacements of roofing, the bridge that leads to the facility, the boiler and security-related equipment.

No other state prisons are being considered for closure.

According to prison closure processes enacted through legislation (Act 133 of 2018), the DOC must first announce its intention to close a prison and then undergo a review process of at least three months before making a final determination on the proposed closure.

During this three-month period, DOC officials will gather and review pertinent information about SCI Retreat, including but not limited to physical plant age and condition, cost to operate and options for staff.

Also during this three-month period, the DOC will hold a public hearing in Luzerne County. That hearing is set for October 17. A formal notice of hearing — including the time and location – will be announced soon.

In addition to the announcement proposing the closure of SCI Retreat, Wetzel also announced:

Closing the Sharon Community Corrections Center, which is located in Mercer County. A cost savings of $1.2 million is estimated. Individuals employed at this facility will be located elsewhere in the northwestern part of the DOC, and reentrants also will be housed elsewhere throughout the community corrections system.

Discontinuing contracts with seven county prison facilities that provide either reentry and/or parole violator center services, at an estimated savings of approximately $8.8 million. Those counties are: Berks, Cambria, Chester, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna and Lawrence. These services will be provided using DOC facilities.

Eliminating positions at the DOC’s Central Office and not back filling any Central Office vacancies, which is expected to save another approximately $1.2 million.

Altogether, total cost reductions involving all DOC facilities and its Central Office are being estimated at $86 million.

“The DOC must continue to be a good steward of taxpayer money,” said Wetzel. “Again, all of the improvements made to our system, combined with the consolidation with the Parole Board, allow us to make safety-conscience decisions that help to save taxpayer money at the same time. We continue to find ways to reduce our footprint while still providing for public safety.”

The DOC has created a dedicated email account (ra-crdocclose@pa.gov) and a toll-free number (888-316-8950) for staff, inmate families and others seeking additional information.