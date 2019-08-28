Department of Corrections reviews homicides committed by parolees

Reports of homicides committed by parolees in Pennsylvania prompted the Department of Corrections to do an internal review.

While the Department of Corrections said there weren’t any policy violations which would have impacted the outcomes of these cases, it found gaps in the policy itself.

The state is implementing changes with many of them having to do with communication.

Officials are launching a database so law enforcement can easily identify who is on parole supervision.

“That review was badly needed. For ten years to go by before an exhaustive review of practices, with as many people we have on state parole, that’s really inexcusable,” said John Wetzel, Corrections Secretary.

They’ll also be creating a protocol with District Attorneys for when a parole faces a new charge.