Department of Corrections to unveil new video visitation system August 19th

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has announced that they will unveil a new video visitation system on August 19th.

Beginning on August 19th, individuals already on inmate visitor lists can schedule future video visits using the new system.

“We are pleased to offer inmate visitors with a streamlined and easier-to-use system,” said Corrections Secretary John Wetzel. “We understand the importance of helping inmates maintain their connections with the outside world, especially during COVID-19. This system will allow for easier scheduling and will require less staff involvement.”

Secretary Wetzel confirmed that video visits are not going away, and that the DOC is simply enhancing this service, which will continue to be free to all inmates and visitors.

According to the DOC, in-person visits will not be reinstated until the COVID-19 risk goes down. When determined appropriate to reinstate in-person visits, they will be reinstated with modified procedures.

The DOC has offered video visits through Zoom since March 2020, but beginning September 1st, the agency will change to a new system that has a scheduling component integrated into it and that eliminates the need for facility employee involvement.

Scheduled Zoom visits will continue to be held through August 30th. Anyone wanting to schedule a video visit for a date before August 30th must follow existing scheduling procedures by emailing the facility.

DOC officials are using August 31st as a transition day, so no video visits will be held on that day.

Also, up to six approved visitors will be permitted to participate in the video visits.

Similar to the DOC’s current delivery of video visits, in order to participate, visitors must be on the inmate’s approved visitors list and must follow all visiting rules.

“Video visits will remain a visiting option forever, even when in-person visits are restored,” Wetzel said.