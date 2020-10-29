Department of Energy predicting new technologies to allow Americans access to cheaper energy

An assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Energy is predicting new technologies that will allow Americans access to cheaper energy, especially in natural gas.

Assistant Secretary Steven Winberg made those remarks at a symposium held on the campus of Penn State in State College.

He says the equipment will make improvements in all phases of the process from the ground to your home or business. He says the most promising work is in natural gas with Marcellus Shale gas.

“To use this in a sustainable manner and environmentally conscious manner and will create low cost energy that is necessary to a robust economy and necessary for our national energy security.” Winberg said.

Winberg says the initial work on the new technology could come from taxpayer dollars with the goal of moving the projects into the private sector.