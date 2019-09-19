The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection receives first three results from air sampling

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has received the first three results from air monitoring. “The benzene could be coming from a number of different sources but what our monitors are picking up is increased levels in a few of those monitors,” said community relations coordinator at DEP Tom Decker.

These levels do not show an immediate risk for the community but do call for a further investigation. Ed Nesselbeck is the Environmental director at Erie Coke. He is saying the results look favorable. “It’s obvious the benzene caught in the monitors didn’t come from the plant,” he said.

Nesselbeck said Erie Coke is working on the conditions that have been given to them by the judge. “We’re cooperating with the DEP the best we can,” he said.

Additional short term samplings, site inspections, and reviews of facility records will be a part of DEP’s investigation.