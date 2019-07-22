Department of Environmental Protection to conduct air quality testing around Erie Coke Plant

In their latest efforts to shut down the Erie Coke Plant, the Department of Environmental Protection (D.E.P.) will conduct air quality testing outside the plant.

The testing will determine if the plant poses any health risk to the people that live near Erie Coke. Thirteen monitors will be placed along the perimeter of the facility and at four locations throughout the community.

According to a news release, the D.E.P. will be monitoring for compounds related to coke production including Benzene and other chemicals. This sampling plan is expected to run for one year and once the program is done, the D.E.P. will send the information to a lab in California.

The D.E.P. developed this sampling plan in response to concerns raised by members of a community stakeholder group formed by the D.E.P. The stakeholder meeting is aimed at informing community members about air quality testing.