Department of Environmental Protection weighs in on Erie Coke decision to close plant

Erie Coke closed their plant unexpectedly this morning, Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Employees said they were turned away at the gate. According to several employees, including a plant manager, Erie Coke is closing.

This comes after months of legal proceedings and fines.

The Department of Environmental Protection made a statement regarding the closing of the plant.

“We haven’t received “official” confirmation but we do understand this shutdown is happening. We will be reaching out to company officials to discuss the closure to ensure it’s being done in a safe and orderly fashion and in accordance with state regulations. We have been in contact with Labor and Industry which has dispatched it’s rapid response team to aide the affected workers,” said Tom Decker, Department of Environmental Protection.