Department of Health: 12 new COVID-19 cases in Erie County; First death reported in Crawford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports an additional 849 positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This brings the total statewide to 92,148.

In addition, 25 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 6,812 deaths.

774,378 patients have tested negative for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Here are the latest numbers for Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties, as reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

  • Erie- 691 cases and 12 deaths
  • Crawford- 74 cases and 1 death
  • Warren- 7 cases and 1 death

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will be holding her weekly news conference at 3:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

