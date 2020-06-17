Department of Health: 335 new positives of COVID-19 brings total to near 80,000

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there are 335 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of 12:00 a.m. on June 17th.

This brings the total number of cases to 79,818. There is also 43 new deaths, which brings the total to 6,319. There are 533,013 patients who have tested negative to date.

Here are the COVID-19 latest numbers for Erie, Crawford and Warren County as reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.