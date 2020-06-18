Department of Health: 418 new positive COVID-19 cases; statewide total at 80,236 cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announce that there are 418 additional positive COVID-19 cases. This brings the statewide total to 80,236 cases.

There are also 6,361 total deaths across Pennsylvania, with an increase of 42 new deaths. The Department of Health reports that 543,832 patients have tested negative.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers across Erie, Crawford and Warren counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.