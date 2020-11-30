Department of Health: 4,268 new COVID-19 cases; 49 new cases in Crawford County, 10 in Warren

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reports an additional 4,268 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. This brings the total number of cases statewide to 361,464.

There were also 32 new COVID-19 related deaths in Pennsylvania. The total number of deaths currently stands at 10,383.

Erie County is reporting 106 new cases of COVID-19. This new case count brings the total to 5,466.

The County is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.

In Crawford County, the State Department of Health is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases in Crawford County stands at 1,920.

There were ten new cases in Warren County on Monday. There are currently 267 cases.