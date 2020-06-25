Department of Health: 579 new, positive COVID-19 cases; Total statewide at 83,770

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there are 579 additional, positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

This brings the total number of cases across Pennsylvania to 83,770. There have been 621,031 patients who tested negative for COVID-19.

There has been an increase of 39 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,557.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Erie, Crawford and Warren counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.