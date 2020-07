The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that as of 12:01 a.m., 962 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Pennsylvania.

This brings the statewide total to 104,358 cases.

There have also been 16 new deaths reported, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 7,079. 981,259 people have tested negative.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.