Department of Health emphasizes importance of newborn screening

Today, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine emphasized the importance of the newborn screening program designed to screen babies at birth or shortly after for serious medical conditions, diseases and hearing loss.

“Newborn screening tests provide early recognition of serious disorders and initiate treatment, as necessary, for children who are affected,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The birth of a child is an exciting, but also a stressful time for parents, and they may not understand the purpose of these screenings. These screenings are conducted with the goal of eliminating or reducing death, disease and disability in newborn children.”

There are 10 conditions mandated for screening in Pennsylvania and are tested for through the dried blood spot screen (DBS):

Phenylketonuria (PKU);

Maple syrup urine disease (MSUD);

Sickle Cell Anemia;

Congenital hypothyroidism (CH);

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH);

Classic Galactosemia (GAL);

Glycogen Storage Disease Type II (Pompe Disease) (GAA);

Mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1 (MPS-1);

X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD); and

Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

There are no cures for any of those 10 conditions. However, there are treatments, which may include medication, special diets or a special formula. If the disorder is identified early, newborns can lead a healthy life with the help of these treatments.

There are an additional 27 disorders that can also be tested for using the DBS. Different birthing facilities may or may not test for these additional diseases, so it is important that expectant parents have a conversation with their baby’s health care provider prior to delivery to determine which conditions are screened for.

