Department of Health issues new COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for those vaccinated

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many are left thinking what to do if in contact with COVID-19 after being vaccinated.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released a new quarantine guideline to follow if you are fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, you may not need to quarantine after being in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

“After the 14 days, we would not consider you exposed and require you to quarantine. The vaccine would reduce your risk and we would want you to self monitor.” said Emily Shears, Director of Operations at UPMC Hamot.

That two week time period after receiving the vaccine is crucial for your body to become immune to COVID-19. However, if you are in contact before or during that process, that’s a different story.

“If you are exposed before the 14 days are done or in the middle of the two-shot series, or just a few days after your first shot if it’s a one shot, you would still need to quarantine.” Shears said.

Now even though the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are over 90% effective, you still want to make sure and stay safe by following those COVID-19 guidelines.

“Social distancing, the wearing of the masks, it’s all just for my own protection and because other people out there, I’m not going to wear a giant sign that says ‘Hi, I’m vaccinated.’ You know, I’m going to do everything as I did before and hope for the best.” said Nicholas Sanfilippo.

“I’m going to follow the same guidelines because we really don’t know if the COVID-19 vaccine is completely effective or not.” said Mark Shaffer.

