Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,032 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 99,478

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 17, that there are 1,032 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 99,478. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 240 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 10 and July 16 is 141,307 with 5,579 positive cases. There were 22,940 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 6,992 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 899,912 patients who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,520 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,562 cases among employees, for a total of 22,082 at 777 distinct facilities in58counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,784 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 7,398 of our total cases are in health care workers.