Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 763 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 100,241

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 18, that there are 763 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 100,241. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 11 and July 17 is 142,110 with 5,552 positive cases. There were 19,399 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 17. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,007 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 912,486 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,597 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,587 cases among employees, for a total of 22,184 at 782 distinct facilities in 58 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,802 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 7,470 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov .

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.