Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 781 positives bring statewide total to 98,446

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 16, that there are 781 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 98,446.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 140 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 132 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 9 and July 15 is 142,176 with 5,517 positive cases. There were 20,413 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 6,973 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 885,195 patients who have tested negative to date. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,430 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,534 cases among employees, for a total of 21,964 at 767 distinct facilities in 58 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,777 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,337 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.