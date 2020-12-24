Department of Health reporting 9,230 new COVID-19 cases; 73 new cases in Crawford County, 19 new cases in Warren County

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is today reporting 9,230 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania.
This now brings the total number of cases statewide to 590,386. There were also 276 new deaths reported as well. The total number of deaths statewide is at 14,718.
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties as reported by the State Department of Health.
- Erie County: 237 new cases (Total= 10,746)
- Crawford: 73 new cases (Total= 4,552)
- Warren: 19 new cases (Total= 1,268)