Department of Health stresses importance of wearing sunscreen during extreme weather

The Pennsylvania Department of Health urges all Pennsylvanians to wear sunscreen and take additional steps to make sure that you and many others are protected from UV rays and potentially deadly heat-related illnesses.

In a news release, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says that people should continue to practice safe habits when going outside and enjoying the summer months, adding that rays from the sun can damage skin in as little as 15 minutes.

“In addition to wearing cloth masks when you step outside, we encourage everyone to apply and reapply sunscreen often. Extreme heat poses a danger to all Pennsylvanians, and we urge everyone to protect themselves from harmful UV radiation and stay hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses.” Dr. Levine said.

Exposure to UV radiation can cause numerous health problems like skin cancer, cataracts, and eye cancer.

The Department of Health urges Pennsylvanians to follow these safety tips to overcome summer heat: