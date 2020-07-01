Department of Health stresses importance of wearing sunscreen during extreme weather

The Pennsylvania Department of Health urges all Pennsylvanians to wear sunscreen and take additional steps to make sure that you and many others are protected from UV rays and potentially deadly heat-related illnesses.
In a news release, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says that people should continue to practice safe habits when going outside and enjoying the summer months, adding that rays from the sun can damage skin in as little as 15 minutes.
“In addition to wearing cloth masks when you step outside, we encourage everyone to apply and reapply sunscreen often. Extreme heat poses a danger to all Pennsylvanians, and we urge everyone to protect themselves from harmful UV radiation and stay hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses.” Dr. Levine said.
Exposure to UV radiation can cause numerous health problems like skin cancer, cataracts, and eye cancer.
The Department of Health urges Pennsylvanians to follow these safety tips to overcome summer heat:
- Drink plenty of water and do not wait until you are thirsty to drink more fluids;
- Avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar, as they can cause dehydration (loss of body fluids);
- Avoid long periods in the direct sun or in unventilated rooms;
- Use SPF 30 sunscreen or higher and reapply at least every two hours;
- If you must be outside in the heat, reschedule activities for cooler times of the day, and try to rest often in shady areas;
- Dress in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses
- Take frequent baths or showers and remain in a cool place;
- Check on those who might be more at risk from high temperatures like infants, children, or older individuals; and
- Never leave your children or pets inside vehicles.