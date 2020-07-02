Department of Health teaming up with community centers for COVID-19 testing and education

Testing remains one of the best ways for us to know how far COVID-19 is spreading, but that’s not always easy, especially for people in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

COVID-19 won’t stop these 12 community health care workers from learning what they need to know about the deadly virus before going out to serve disadvantaged communities.

“It’s called the enhanced screening program and it’s really designed to meet a need that has not been met. So, as things arise, we try to address them as they come up.” said Valerie Luebke, an educator at the Department of Health.

The Department of Health is collaborating with community centers to educate and be a helping hand to underprivileged populations. Many of the workers will be located at four different community centers.

The role of these front line workers is to ask questions, check temperatures, and send patients if needed to an on call physician for testing prescriptions.

“Come to our facilities, get information, get tested, acquire food just for us to be able to meet their needs is very important to us.” said James Sherrod, Executive Director of the Martin Luther King Center.

The program is going to provide educational opportunities that’s related to the big question “Why?” Why wear a mask, why are businesses not allowing dine-ins, or why be fearful of the virus?

“We can provide not only the answers to those ‘Why’ questions, but we can also address underlying issues that the population may have.” Sherrod said.

And, it’s also a way of giving back.

“To give back to the community and to the people that don’t have the information that they need in order to stay safe.” said Basahan Stewart, Community Health Worker at the Booker T. Washington Center.

COVID-19 is here. Disadvantaged neighbors are being impacted the most from the silent killer, so that’s why the community health care workers say the program is just one aspect of getting people to better understand what is happening.

“Because the information is not there and everybody thinks that they can’t catch it or some people think that it’s not real.” said Napu Blayue, Community Health Worker at Quality of Life.

As new information comes out about the virus, new question arise. These front line workers are gathering as much information as they can in order to provide answers to unknown questions.

By mid-next week, the community centers will begin the process of being the helping hand.