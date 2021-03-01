Department of Human Services announces updates, additional features for the myCOMPASS PA mobile app

The Department of Human Services (DHS) today announced the launch of myCOMPASS PA 5.0, the latest update to the myCOMPASS PA mobile app.

The app offers key features that allow users to complete several case management actions like checking their application and benefit status, uploading requested documents, completing semi-annual renewals, and creating a COMPASS account.

App users need to download the new version to continue to use the app via the Google Play or the Apple App Stores.

In this latest update, users are also able to check the balance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card directly on their mobile device.

Previously, recipients could check their balance only via the COMPASS website or by calling the EBT card vendor, Conduent.

“We are always working to improve our services and make them more convenient for the people who need them. The latest update to the myCOMPASS PA mobile app will allow users to check on important benefits information right from their mobile device,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller. “I encourage everyone receiving benefits in PA to download the app and explore these helpful new features.”

In addition to checking their EBT balance, the update also allows users to:

Report a lost or stolen card;

Review previous EBT transactions;

Request a replacement EBT card; and,

Change their PIN.

Since the introduction of the mobile app in 2016, benefit recipients have logged in more than 11 million times to check benefit status, report changes, submit documents, complete reporting requirements, and submit LIHEAP pre-season applications.

DHS is continuing to explore additional improvements and modifications to the app to ease improve functionality and ability to complete submission requirements for assistance programs through the app.

Applications for public assistance programs like Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us.

Those who prefer to submit paper documentation can pick up an application at their local County Assistance Office (CAO) where social distancing protocols are in place, print from the website, or request an application by phone at 1-800-692-7462.

Completed paper applications can be mailed to the applicant’s local CAO or placed in a CAO’s secure drop box, if available. Individuals do not need to know if they meet eligibility criteria in order to apply. While CAOs remain closed, work on processing applications, determining eligibility, and issuing benefits continues.

Clients should use COMPASS or the myCOMPASS PA mobile app to submit updates to their case files while CAOs are closed.

For more information visit www.dhs.pa.gov.