Department of Labor and Industry’ new programs to help those struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

The state recently implemented several new programs under the CARES Act, which funds loses from the pandemic.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, also known as PUA, helps gig workers and the self-employed not normally eligible.

“For those of you on the PUA program, you received an e-mail Monday explaining that we have moved to a debit card. As you are aware, we have been sending checks for the past two weeks or so.” said Susan Dickinson, office of unemployment compensation benefits.

They made this switch because of fraud happening in the program. Also PEUC, which gives an additional 13 weeks of benefits for those who used all their unemployment.

“Pennsylvania has triggered into an extended benefit period, which means there is another extension that comes after PEUC and it is up to another 13 weeks. It could be less for you depending on how long your initial claim was.” Dickinson said.

In addition, the FPUC, which gives an extra $600 a week to those getting unemployment benefits. Since mid-March, over $14 billion of benefits have been paid to claimants. Since then, 2.5 million total claims have been filed. They are taking steps to make the process easier and improving customer services.

“We have more help now, with our UC claims. We are able to shift staff around so that more people can tackle issues now and more individuals answering the phones now.”

If you have more questions about unemployment claims, you can check it out here.