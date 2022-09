The area’s unemployment rate did not go down for the first time in seven months…the good news is it also didn’t go up.

The Department of Labor and Industry released new numbers Tuesday showing unemployment in the Erie region was five percent in August.

That’s the same number we saw in July. It’s a full two percent lower than one year ago.

According to the state, leisure and hospitality saw a small seasonal decrease in local jobs. That was offset by a small seasonal increase in government jobs.