Depositions in the lawsuit against the chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party, Jim Wertz, continued on Friday.

Wertz’s attorney said the case is currently pending in the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

Attorney Paula Knudsen Burke said the case was brought by State Senator Dan Laughlin against the Erie Reader and Wertz, one of its contributing editors, alleging an opinion piece from July 2022 defames Laughlin.

Burke said a similar claim was brought by Mike Kelly during a press conference last year where he denounced the article while discussing himself and Senator Laughlin, but Burke said Kelly did not file suit. She said discovery has currently taken place within five depositions.

“Discovery is a really long and drawn-out process. It’s geared towards helping everyone gather the evidence. So we’re a long ways off from a conclusion to this case, but hopefully the witnesses who have provided testimony yesterday and today will help shed some light. Our client’s position continues to be that this is protected by the first amendment,” said Burke.

WJET reached out to Laughlin’s office but has not heard back. Mike Kelly’s campaign manager declined to comment on the matter.