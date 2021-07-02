Dept. of Health: 304 new COVID-19 cases; 60% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 304 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday. The total number of cases statewide currently stands at 1,212,561.

There were also eight new deaths reported by the Department of Health, bringing the total number of deaths to 27,695

Here are the latest COVID-19 cases for Erie, Crawford and Warren County

Erie County- 21,231 (+5 new cases)

Crawford County- 7,551 (+1 new case)

Warren County – 2,643 (0 new cases)

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 1, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.9% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 1, 60.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 75.5% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 1, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,711,557 total vaccine doses as of Friday, July 2. First/single doses: 6,738,627 administered Second doses: 4,972,930 administered



5,418,234 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 17,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,320,393 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,738,627 people have received at least their first dose.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

There are 163,512 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,775,280 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 72,059 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,554 cases among employees, for a total of 87,613 at 1,598 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,358 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 29,021 of total cases have been among health care workers.