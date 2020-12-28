Dept. of Health: 3,779 new cases statewide; 12 new COVID-19 in Crawford County; 25 new cases in Warren County

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,779 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The new cases now bring the total number of COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania to 613,804.
In addition, there were 76 new COVID-19 related deaths to report, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 15,086.
Here are the latest numbers for COVID-19 for Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties.
- Erie County- 46 new cases (11,251 total)
- Crawford- 12 new cases (4,702 total)
- Warren- 25 new cases (1,372 total)