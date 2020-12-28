Dept. of Health: 3,779 new cases statewide; 12 new COVID-19 in Crawford County; 25 new cases in Warren County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,779 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The new cases now bring the total number of COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania to 613,804.

In addition, there were 76 new COVID-19 related deaths to report, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 15,086.

Here are the latest numbers for COVID-19 for Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties.

  • Erie County- 46 new cases (11,251 total)
  • Crawford- 12 new cases (4,702 total)
  • Warren- 25 new cases (1,372 total)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar