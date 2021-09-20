Dept. of Health: Harmful algal blooms drops to only 5 locations in Erie County

In the past week, the total number of locations with harmful algal bloom levels dropped from six to five around Erie County.

As fall approaches with cooler temperatures, the total may begin to dwindle in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, residents are reminded to keep their dogs out of lake waters where the algal bloom levels exceed the dog safety threshold. In Erie County, these locations include:

Eaton Reservoir

Erie Yacht Club

Perry Monument

Smith Reservoir

Sturgeon Bay

Harmful algal blooms are the rapid growth of algae or cyanobacteria that can cause harm to people, animals, or the local ecology.

They can look like foam, scum, paint, or mats on the surface of water and can be different colors. These blooms can produce toxins that make people and animals sick, according to the CDC.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, the threshold for dogs is lower than for people because when dogs swim, they tend to ingest the water. It is recommended to wash your dog off as soon as possible after exiting the water.

It is also recommended that you keep an eye on small children, as they could accidentally ingest this water while playing in it.

To protect your family and your pets, take the following precautions:

Do not enter a lake, river or creek adjacent to a sign that is posted for HABs.

Know what a bloom looks like and avoid bodies of water that smell bad, look discolored, have foam, scum or algal mats, or have dead fish/animals in the area of the shoreline.

Keep pets and livestock out of water that is posted for a HAB or that appears have signs of a bloom.

Wash off with soap and water any people or animals that have been in contact with waters that may have a bloom.

Do not drink or use water with signs of HABs.

Do not allow pets or children to play or eat algal mats or to drink the water.

Contact your doctor or veterinarian if you, your family, or your pet exhibits symptoms.

If in doubt, stay out.

Visit Beach Sampling Results – Erie County, PA (eriecountypa.gov) for a real time look at swimming advisories and harmful algal bloom warnings.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.