Dept. of Health reported 189 new COVID-19 cases for Erie County; 7,174 new cases statewide

On this Christmas Day, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,174 new COVID-19 cases across the state.
This now brings the total number of cases to 597,560. There were also 139 new deaths, which brings the number of deaths across Pennsylvania to 14,857.
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Erie, Crawford and Warren County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.
- Erie- 189 new cases (10,935 total)
- Crawford- 47 new cases (4,599 total)
- Warren- 25 new cases (1,293 total)