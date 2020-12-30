Dept. of Health reporting 8,984 new COVID-19 cases statewide; 49 new cases in Crawford County; 35 new in Warren

The Erie County Department of Health reports 6 additional COVID-19 deaths today.

That brings the number of deaths in the last 3 days to 36, and the cumulative total in the county from COVID-19 since March to 261.

In addition, the county is reporting 102 new positive cases. That cumulative number now stands at 11,500 total cases.

Crawford county reports 49 new cases.

Warren county is reporting 35 new cases.

Chautauqua county has yet to release their updated number. Their cumulative total remains at 3,496 cases.

The same holds true for Ashtabula county. Their cumulative total still stands at 3,776 cases.

Across the commonwealth, an additional 8,984 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported today.

The cumulative total now stands at over 631,000.