Design firms bid for Erie Port Authority improvements

Six architectural firms have expressed interest in designing upgrades to Dobbin’s Landing and the Bicentennial Tower.

These potential upgrades are part of the Erie Port Authority’s master plan for waterfront improvements.

According to the Port Authority’s Executive Director, design firms from inside and outside of Erie have placed bids on the project.

A sub-committee of the Port Authority’s Board of Directors will be looking into hiring one of the firms to the full board as soon as Wednesday, but the decision could also be pushed to the board’s August meeting, depending on how much they get through this week.

“Dobbin’s Landing was identified basically as the waterfront’s living room during our master planning process. We are looking to create that inviting space that will bring people down year-round,” said Brenda Sandberg, Erie Port Authority’s Executive Director.

The board will meet on Wednesday at the Port Authority’s office at noon.