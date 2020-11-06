Design selected for Union City downtown gateway initiative project

Union City has settled on a design for its downtown “gateway” initiative project after receiving input from the public.

Union City residents had three options to consider for the intersection of Main and High Street in downtown Union City.

All of them called for the removal the old Union City Diner.

The option selected incorporates a roof over the stairway access to the lower municipal parking lot. Funding is being sought for the project.

The project is designed to provide a powerful first impression that welcomes visitors downtown, restores pride, celebrates the heritage of Union City and inspires future development.